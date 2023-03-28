FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Four local businesses worked together on Tuesday to give away 400 free meals to the community.

Junk Ditch Brewing Company hosted the giveaway and worked with GK Baked Goods, Hoffman Certified Organics and Human Agricultural Co-Operative to make the event possible.

Andrew Smith, co-owner of Junk Ditch Brewing Company, said there are usually four giveaways each year that provide 300 to 400 meals.

“We think it’s really important for us to be a good part of our community,” Smith said.

Those who art interested in volunteering at future giveaways can email the brewery at junkditchbrewingco@gmail.com.