Allen County building permit values again pass $1B

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County has once again exceeded $1 billion in investments.

County officials announced Tuesday that building permit values for the county have totaled $1.18 billion, as of Aug. 27. This is the third consecutive year that building permit values exceeded $1 billion.

“We wouldn’t be able to do this without the work and cooperation of the commercial and residential building industries in our community,” said Commissioner Nelson Peters. “It takes a whole lot of people to get us to this point.”

Allen County issued 4,246 commercial building permits through Aug. 27, which is actually down from the same point a year ago. The value of those permits, though, was more than double what was recorded last year – $861.4 million.

Among the commercial building projects:

The county also issued 15,138 permits through Aug. 27 with a value of $324.3 million. That compares with 13,188 permits with a value of $292.2 million from the same period in 2018.

The county said in a news release that recording $1 billion in involvements before September was especially quick. It took nearly all of 2017 to reach a billion dollars and about 11 months to accomplish the feat last year, the county said.