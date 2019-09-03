Live Now
Hurricane Dorian coverage from Florida

Allen County building permit values again pass $1B

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County has once again exceeded $1 billion in investments.

County officials announced Tuesday that building permit values for the county have totaled $1.18 billion, as of Aug. 27. This is the third consecutive year that building permit values exceeded $1 billion.

“We wouldn’t be able to do this without the work and cooperation of the commercial and residential building industries in our community,” said Commissioner Nelson Peters. “It takes a whole lot of people to get us to this point.”

Allen County issued 4,246 commercial building permits through Aug. 27, which is actually down from the same point a year ago. The value of those permits, though, was more than double what was recorded last year – $861.4 million.

Among the commercial building projects:

The county also issued 15,138 permits through Aug. 27 with a value of $324.3 million. That compares with 13,188 permits with a value of $292.2 million from the same period in 2018.

The county said in a news release that recording $1 billion in involvements before September was especially quick. It took nearly all of 2017 to reach a billion dollars and about 11 months to accomplish the feat last year, the county said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss