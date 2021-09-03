Allen County Building Dept. closes lobby

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Building Department has announced that it will be closing its lobby starting Tuesday until further notice due to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

“All contractors will be able to conduct all permitting business online as was the procedure during portions of 2020. For those contractors that don’t use or haven’t used the online process, they are able to use the same process as the homeowners,” the department said.

Homeowner applicants are able to visit the Building Department website to obtain a PDF copy of a permit application.

The department said homeowner permits can be submitted by completing a paper application and placing it in the drop box outside the Building Department entrance or emailing Ownerpermits@allencounty.us to be processed. Paper applications will be processed and applicants will be contacted for payments and permit issuance.

“Contractor licensing will be handled the same way as before, during our previous closure. Submitting registration paperwork into our office via mail for final review, conducting a quick virtual meeting that will suffice a face to face appearance. Processing of registration will take place and “Welcome Packet” will be mailed out to newly licensed/registered contractor,” the department said.

For an email and phone list for permit clerks, inspectors and other office staff, click here. Contractors with scheduling concerns caused by the lobby closure are asked to contact the appropriate inspector.

The department said phone lines will be open and answered during regular business hours.