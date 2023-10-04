FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After almost a decade, the Allen County Board of Commissioners decided it was time to give their website a makeover.

The goal was to make county information more accessible and engaging for the public.

Planning and design lasted almost a year, and the website finally launched on Wednesday.

Officials say the website cost $107,000 to design and move all the content over from the previous domain.

That cost also covers training on updating the site and maintenance fees.

Now it’ll be $47,000 a year to maintain the website.

It contains interactive features that allow Allen County residents to customize their viewing and communication experience with the county government.

Now, you can sign up for notifications, subscribe to an unlimited number of communication categories, and choose what method you want to receive updates regarding topics and different departments.

Officials also say that now it’s easier to find public offices and information for public meetings.

To check out their new website click here.