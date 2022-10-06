FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County election officials are investigating after the founder and CEO of the software company it uses for poll worker management was arrested on suspicion of stealing data on hundreds of Los Angeles County poll workers.

Konnech Corporation’s Eugene Yu, 51, was arrested in Meridian Township in Michigan and held on suspicion of theft of personal identifying information, while computer hard drives and other “digital evidence” were seized by investigators from the county district attorney’s office, according to the office.

Konnech is a small company based in East Lansing. In 2020, it won a five-year, $2.9 million contract with LA County for software to track election worker schedules, training, payroll, and communications, according to the county registrar-recorder/county clerk, Dean C. Logan.

Konnech also holds a contract with Allen County.

Allen County Election Board Election Director Amy Scrogham issued this statement to WANE 15 on Wednesday:

“Earlier today, we became aware of the issue with the vendor Konnech. This software is used for poll worker management. It is not connected to election results, voting or voting machines. We are continuing to investigate the situation.“

The Los Angeles County DA’s office did not specify what specific information Yu allegedly stole, but officials said it only involved poll workers, not voting machines or vote counts and didn’t alter election results.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.