Allen County animal shelter closing for the holiday season

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A newly open animal shelter is closing its doors for the holiday season.

“We don’t think this (guinea pig) is an appropriate gift for Christmas,” said Sue Cassel, Max Cavie’s Guinea Pig Haven president. “We are closing in December to discourage it.”

The Max Cavie’s Guinea Pig Haven is located in northeast Allen County, just north of the Leo-Cedarville area. The no-kill shelter houses guinea pigs, rabbits, and other small animals.

Since its grand opening in August, the shelter has helped 75 guinea pigs, 36 of which have been adopted. A rat and two rabbits were also adopted.

However, the shelter will be closing at the beginning of December in hopes of deterring adoptions and discouraging animals from coming back to the shelter.

“These [guinea pigs] can live six to eight years,” Cassel said. “This is a commitment. This isn’t just a gift, it’s not a toy. This is a living creature that needs to be taken care of well for its lifetime.”

If you are thinking about adopting a guinea pig or another animal officials with the shelter advise you to do your research first.

“Guinea pigs are amazing,” said Tara Humphrey, Max Cavie’s Guinea Pig Haven vice president. “But they require a lot of care so it’s important to know what they need and do the research before. We want to find these animals their forever homes.”

While the shelter will be closed for the month of December those looking to adopt still have time.

For those looking to adopt from the shelter, head to Max Cavie’s Guinea Pig Haven website and fill out an application. Once there you can also see what animals are up for adoption and make an appointment to come and see the available animals.

The shelter will be having a fundraiser and benefit on Saturday, Dec. 4. For $20 people can come to the shelter and get professional Christmas photos with Santa. There will also be a bake sale and free gifts for the first 40 people who schedule an appointment by emailing, smallanimalsrock01@gmail.com.

Officials say there are other programs in the works including a program that will allow children to come read to the guinea pigs as well as a pigs and pint fundraiser in Auburn.

The shelter will be back open in January.