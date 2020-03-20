Allen County adds two more coronavirus cases, total up to 4

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County has doubled its number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with two more cases.

The Allen County Department of Health said Friday there are now four cases in the county. Details on the most recent patients were not released. The department said in a news release that it would not continue to provide specific patient information “due to the anticipated increase in the number of confirmed cases.”

On Thursday, county health officials announced the first two cases of the virus had been confirmed in patients in Allen County – one, a young adult who’d recently traveled abroad, and the other, an older adult with underlying chronic health issues.

The Allen County Department of Health has launched a COVID-19 web page where updates and information will be shared. You can find that HERE.