FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County 4-H’s annual fundraiser is coming up in a few short days. Saturday is the 5th annual 4-H Fling Fundraiser.

Allen County 4-H board member Mari Huelsenbeck stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the fundraiser. You can see that in the clip above.

The 5th annual 4-H Fling Fundraiser is Saturday, February 25 at the Allen County Fairgrounds. The dinner starts at 5 p.m. and the silent auction is from 5-7 p.m. The live auction gets underway at 6:30 p.m. Meal tickets purchased in advance are $7. They will cost $10 on the day of the fundraiser. For more information and to purchase meal tickets, click here.