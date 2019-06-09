Allen County 4-H hosts first-ever Spring Fling

Allen County 4-H is gearing up to host a chicken dinner and silent auction next week. The event serves as a huge fundraiser for the group.

The group decided to host this event for the first time to help offset membership fees. By doing so, they hope they can have more youth sign up to be part of 4-H.

President of the Allen County 4-H Board, Shawn Parker, says 4-H is more than just what traditionally comes to mind. Robotics and more STEM related activities are being added.

Some of the silent auction items include: Disney tickets, golf passes for Brookwood and Orchard Ridge, plus Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo passes.

The food is from Andy’s Knockout half chickens, with side dishes.

The Spring Fling is June 14th at 5 p.m., at the Allen County Fairgrounds, 2726 Carroll Road.

Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door.

