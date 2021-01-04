Allen Co. waiving TV recycling fee until March 31

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Beginning Monday through March 31, the Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) is waiving television recycling fees for Allen County residents.

“Since 2010, televisions and other electronic waste, which contain toxic elements like lead and mercury, have been banned from Indiana landfills,” the press release said. “This means TVs and other electronics that are put out with normal trash will not be accepted! By recycling them instead, you can help protect your community and your environment.”

This program is open to Allen County residents only. Households can recycle up to two televisions at no cost, with fees applying to additional TVs, the press release said.

Electronics can be taken to ACDEM’s partner OmniSource, located at 1430 Meyer Rd.

Hours are:

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. – noon.

All types and sizes of televisions are accepted, in working order or not, the press release said. Fees are still in place for other electronic items with a limit of 15 items per month.

After March 31, residential TV recycling will return to its regular price of $10 for screens up to 46 inches, and $20 for screens 47” and above.

“Last year, our community faced many challenges – for so many that included financial hardship. ACDEM hopes that this is one less obstacle that Allen County residents have to overcome,” said the press release.

Residents are encouraged to visit acwastewatcher.org or call 260-449-7878 for more information.