Allen Co. tornado sirens mistakenly sound

by: WANE Staff Reports

Tornado warning sirens sounded around Allen County Thursday morning, accidentally.

Allen County government said around 9 a.m. in Facebook post that earlier in the morning the tornado warning sirens around Allen County sounded for a brief time.

“That was an error,” the post said. 

The post explained that the county’s tornado warning system inside the Rousseau Centre was to be tested only, but a “miscommunication” led to the test being sent out to the outdoor warning sirens, as well.

The county apologized for the confusion.

