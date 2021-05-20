Allen Co. System of Care hosts 5th annual Family Fun Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County System of Care hosted their fifth annual Family Fun Night at The Summit on Rudisill Boulevard.

The event was a drive-thru this year. Families could pick up necessities like hygiene items and non-perishable foods as well as toys for the kids, and informational resources for the whole family.

“A lot of people in our community don’t know what’s available. So our goal is to really make sure that they have those resources or know where they can find those resources. But then also to kind of give them a fun night and some a chance to get some basic needs items. And then even the fun board games balls and bikes,” said Kylie Riecken, system of care coordinator in Allen County.

