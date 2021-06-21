Allen Co. Superior Court announces new Magistrate in Family Relations Division

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Superior Court has announced that Beth A. Webber, a Fort Wayne attorney and graduate of the Indiana University School of Law, has been appointed Magistrate in the Family Relations Division. She will take the bench July 12, filling a vacancy left by the appointment of Judge Lori K. Morgan.

“Beth Webber brings a remarkably diverse base of experience to Allen Superior Court,” Judge Morgan said. “She understands the role of the judiciary from different perspectives, having been before the court as an attorney in almost every possible capacity. Beth is widely respected in the legal community and will be a valuable addition to our team.”

Photo courtesy of the Allen County Superior Court

Webber, 52, is currently a solo practitioner in Fort Wayne, focusing on representing children in child abuse and neglect cases, divorce, Guardian Ad Litem and other matters. As Magistrate, Webber will serve in Superior Court’s Family Relations Division deciding a variety of family cases, including Children In Need of Services (CHINS), domestic relations and adoption matters, the court said.

She graduated summa cum laude from Ohio University in 1992 and graduated from the Indiana University (Bloomington) School of Law in 1995. Webber was admitted to the Indiana Bar in 1995.

Webber began her legal career as a general practice attorney in Fort Wayne in October 1995. She has also served as a professor, teaching business law and juvenile justice, the court said. In 2004, she co-founded the not-for-profit Northeast Indiana Center for Child Advocacy (later known as Kids’ Law), established to represent children in child abuse and neglect, delinquency, paternity and divorce cases.

Webber is already experienced in overseeing court proceedings, having served as a Judge Pro Tempore in Superior Court’s Family Relations Division many times during her career.

“An opportunity like this to serve the court and to serve Allen County’s families and children is incredibly rare,” Webber said. “I am thrilled by this opportunity and eager to take on the challenges ahead. I look forward to helping families navigate the legal system and move forward with their lives.”