FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A home on the north side of Fort Wayne was damaged Wednesday after smoking materials were improperly disposed of causing a house fire.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., crews with the Fort Wayne Fire Department were dispatched on a house fire located at 601 Wolverton Dr. The fire was called in by a neighbor who saw smoke from a house with no one home, the press release said.