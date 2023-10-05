ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old, according to a public safety alert issued at 11:49 Wednesday night.

Dajuan Harris is a Black male, 5’8″ tall and 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark pajama bottoms and no shoes. A photo was not provided.

Harris was last seen in the area of 8400 Backwater Drive. That’s in a neighborhood off Bass Road, west of Hadley Road.

If you have any information, contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Department at 260-449-7486.