Allen Co. Safety Fair cancels due to rising COVID-19 cases

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Safety Fair committee has made the decision to cancel the 2021 fair due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

“It is with an abundance of caution that we have decided to cancel the 13th annual Allen County Safety Fair at the Public Safety Academy/Ivy Tech South Campus on Saturday, September 25th, 2021. We were looking forward to providing you with family and individual safety and preparedness tools, but we do not want to risk anyone’s health and wellness given the outbreak of the COVID‐19 virus,” the committee said.

Safety and preparedness tips can be found on the Allen County Safety Fair’s website and Facebook page.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the committee here.