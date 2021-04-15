Allen Co. romance author’s newest novel tops Amazon’s chart best-selling books list

by: Corinne Moore

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Denise Hunter, a bestselling romance author with over 35 novels with three of her novels airing as Hallmark Channel movies, has a new novel that’s topping Amazon’s chart of best-selling books.

Bookshop by the Sea tells the story of high school sweethearts who get a second chance at love.

“It’s such a blessing when you write a book. You never know if anybody is gonna read it or if many people are going to read it. Just to know that my words are being read by people; it’s just a tremendous blessing,” Hunter said.

Her next book, Riverbend Gap, will be released on Oct. 19.

