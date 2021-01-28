Allen Co. Public Library transitions to Code Orange protocols

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After months of Code Red protocols which only allowed member of the public to enter buildings by appointment, The Allen County Public Library (ACPL) has announced it is loosening restrictions as it moves to Code Orange.

While in Code Orange, the public will be able to access library locations to browse, pick up holds and use the Genealogical Center and Maker labs without first making an appointment. In addition study rooms at all locations and meeting rooms at the main branch will be available by reservation.

The library said that hold limits will revert from 20 items back to 10. Any library user who has more than 10 items on hold before Monday will not lose items off their list. However, they will not be able to place more items on hold until their total is under 10.

Curbside deliver will be available at all locations, the library said. The Shawnee Branch offers pickup at the door instead of curbside.

Public computers will be available at all library locations by appointment only. Reservations can be made in advance using the PCReservation or on-site as needed. The library said that usage will be limited to one 2-hour session per day.

Reference services will be available in-person at all locations as well as by phone at 260-421-1200 or emails at Ask@acpl.info.

The ACPL said that library cards applications will be processed in-person or online during Code Orange.

Outreach Services will continue to provide service to homebound individuals and facilities where possible during this time, the library said.

Anyone entering a ACPL building will need to adhere to the following requirements:

The proper wearing of a mask or face covering is mandatory and appropriate signage will communicate that expectation. Refusal to properly wear a mask prevents building entry and, while in the building, may result in being asked to leave.

If a library visitor is unable or unwilling to wear the appropriate face covering, he/she may access library services through other methods.

Food/drink are not permitted by the public inside ACPL buildings in order to comply with State and Allen County mask requirements.

Social distancing remains in effect in all locations.

Business hours for all ACPL locations:

Main, Aboite, Dupont & Georgetown Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday Noon – 5 p.m. *Main only

All other locations except Monroeville and Woodburn Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monroeville and Woodburn Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Please click here for Curbside Delivery hours at each location.