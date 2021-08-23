Allen Co. Public Library to host ‘Walk & Talk Book Club’ at Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County Public Library (ACPL) is known for hosting a number of book clubs with a variety of themes such as True Crime, Classics and Talk It Up. The library has announced that Executive Direcor Susan Baier has put her own twist on the concept of a “Walk & Talk Book Club.”

Community members are invited to put on their walking shoes, grab their sunglasses and meet at Parkview Field on Aug. 31 from noon to 1 p.m. to chat on the book, “There There: a Novel” by Tommy Orange. The library said free parking is available in ACPL’s downtown lots with a library card.

About the book:

This bestselling novel follows twelve characters from Native communities: all traveling to the Big Oakland Powwow, all connected to one another in ways they may not yet realize. Among them is Jacquie Red Feather, newly sober and trying to make it back to the family she left behind. Dene Oxendene, pulling his life together after his uncle’s death and working at the powwow to honor his memory. Fourteen-year-old Orvil, coming to perform traditional dance for the very first time. Together, this chorus of voices tells of the plight of the urban Native American—grappling with a complex and painful history, with an inheritance of beauty and spirituality, with communion and sacrifice and heroism. Hailed as an instant classic, There There is at once poignant and unflinching, utterly contemporary and truly unforgettable.

Interested library patrons can access the book in different formats through the library’s catalog:

Click here to check out a physical copy.

Click here to check out a digital copy.

Click here to check out a large print copy.

For more information and to register, visit the “Events” tab on www.acpl.info.