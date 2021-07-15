Allen Co. Public Library opens new gallery exhibit focused on Civil Rights movement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Public Library’s (ACPL) new gallery exhibit centers on the

Civil Rights movement in Fort Wayne dating back to the 1960s and continuing to the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.

“Protests and Promises Unfulfilled, Featuring ‘Voices’ From DJ E-Clyps” includes images from local archives depicting protests in the 1960s around civil rights and desegregation. It also features 25 images from photographer DJ E-Clyps, whose works have been featured in Time and New York Magazine, ACPL said. The images are unique from those featured in DJ E-Clyps’s show last year at Artlink.

“I always hope that my photos lead to conversations that lead to solutions. Whether with me or with someone close to you to begin really talking to one another and not just assuming you know them based on social media,” said DJ E-Clyps in the Artist’s Statement he wrote for the exhibit.

The committee was comprised of local artists, academics, and historians. Members included:

Terra Brantley

Quinton Dixie

DJ E-Clyps

Timothy Lake

Denise Porter

Leah Reader

Condra Ridley

Roberta Ridley

Stephanny Smith

Curt Witcher

“The library’s goal for this exhibit is to promote an understanding that the events of last summer were not isolated. There is a long history in our area of protests around race and social justice. By pairing historical images with current events, we hope to provide context and help people understand how many decades we’ve been having this conversation in our community,” said Stephanny Smith, Director of Community Engagement-ACPL and a member of the committee that organized the exhibit.

The exhibit will open to the public on Friday and run through Sept.12. The Krull Gallery is open during the Main Library’s business hours.

More information is available by calling 260-421-1200, emailing Ask@acpl.info or visiting www.acpl.info.