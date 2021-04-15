Allen Co. Public Library launches JumpSPARK to help students get through ‘summer slump’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Public Library (ACPL) has announced it will launch its new JumpSPARK program on Sunday.

JumpSPARK is a board game inspired program that gives children, teens and families a jump start on ACPL’s popular Summer Learning Program. The library said JumpSPARK runs through May 31 and provides a new opportunity for families to read together and engage in fun activities. Register through the Beanstack app.

“We know that our community loves to visit the library, engage in activities that are fun for the whole family, and read together. JumpSPARK is a new opportunity to do just that,” said Stephanny Smith, ACPL’s Director of Community Engagement.

ACPL’s SPARK Summer Learning Program (June 1-July 31) is designed to combat “summer slump”, a term for the learning loss that occurs over the summer when students are not in the classroom. The library said JumpSPARK is a way for children, caregivers and teachers to provide a path to summer learning in what has been a challenging year for students, caregivers, and educators.

“ACPL is dedicated to working with children, caregivers, and schools to address learning gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a library, we believe that reading is the best tool to bridge those gaps,” Smith said.

Participants will be able to complete their activities through Beanstack or on a paper game board. ACPL said children and teens who have completed their JumpSPARK journey will earn a new book or the Summer 2021 BadgeBook, an new offering full of activities, stickers and games that directly ties to our SPARK Summer Learning Program. Activities are connected to Science, Play, Arts, Reading and Knowledge.

The free JumpSPARK game board will be available at all ACPL locations starting Monday. Fort Wayne Community Schools will directly distribute the JumpSPARK piece to each of its 14,000 elementary school students.

For more information call 260-421-1200 or visit www.acpl.info/spark.