Allen Co. property taxes due Nov. 10

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County Treasurer William Royce is reminding residents that their fall property tax bill is almost due.

Payments are due Nov. 10. They must be in the treasurer’s office, located at Rousseau Centre, 1 East Main Street, Suite 104, Fort Wayne, or postmarked by Nov. 10 to avoid a penalty, Royce said. The office will be closed Nov. 11 in observance of Veteran’s Day.

The fall tax bill was mailed to residents earlier this year along with the spring bill. For anyone who has misplaced their bill, a new bill can be printed from the Treasurer’s Office website. To view all payment options, visit the website and click “Payment Options.”

“The Treasurer would also like to remind taxpayers paying by check to verify that they have filled out all information on their check correctly and that it is signed. Incorrectly completed checks may be returned to the tax payer. Returned checks could cause a payment to be late and a penalty may be incurred,” the office said.

Anyone with questions regarding payments or tax bills is asked to call the Treasurer at 260-449-7693 or email Treasurer@co.allen.in.us.