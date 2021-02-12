Allen Co. Sheriff’s Dept. looking for missing Fort Wayne man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to help find a missing Fort Wayne man.

Glenn Henry, 59, went missing on Jan. 29 and has not been heard from since. He is believed to have a red, 2001, Chevrolet S10 in his possession, with the Indiana license plate: VSP423.



“Henry’s family has growing concerns as each day passes without hearing from him. They told police that this is very uncommon for Glenn and they are extremely worried about his safety,” the press release said.

Henry is said to have left his home with very few items which is causing even more concern for his family, police said.

If anyone has seen or had communication with Henry, please contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Criminal Investigations Division, at 260-449-7443.