Allen Co. officials to discuss ‘local COVID-19 restrictions’ Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Will Allen County impose additional restrictions as COVID-19 cases climb?

The Allen County Health Commissioner will hold a news conference Tuesday with city and county officials to give an update “on local COVID-19 restrictions.”

A press release says Dr. Matthew Sutter will be joined by Allen County Health Department Administrator Mindy Waldron, Allen County Commissioners Nelson Peters and Richard Beck, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, New Haven Mayor Steven McMichael, Parkview Health Chief Quality and Safety Officer Dr. Jeffrey Boord, and Lutheran Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vishal Bhatia.

