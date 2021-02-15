Allen Co. Highway Dept. pauses plowing until early Tuesday morning

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Highway Department said it will restart plowing at 5 a.m. Tuesday after it paused Monday evening.

Employees were out plowing and treating all primary, secondary and gravels roads in all zones Monday evening. They continued working until the early evening, the department said. They will restart at 5 a.m. Tuesday and will be working throughout the day to make roadways passable.

The department said it can take drivers up to 2 hours to make a complete round before starting over, especially in areas where snow is blowing and drifting. Once work on our roadways is complete, work will then start on additions.