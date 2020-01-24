Allen Co. gets new voting machines to enhance election security

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new bill will use paper trails to enhance voting security at the state polls.

The statewide bill passed last year requires all Indiana voting machines to have “voter-verifiable paper audit trails” by 2029. The idea is to allow voters to review their decisions on paper after casting their ballots.

The Indiana Secretary of State purchased new units with the goal of using them during 202 elections.

The Allen County Director of Elections says it is being done out of an abundance of caution, and Allen County is scheduled to get at least 80 units in the spring.