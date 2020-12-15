Allen Co. CASA looking for more Court Appointed Special Advocates to help children in the county

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County CASA announced Monday that it is looking for more Court Appointed Special Advocates as COVID-19 cases rise.

CASAs are trained volunteers who are sworn in and appointed to cases by the Allen Superior Court, Family Relations Division, the press release said. These men and women work to connect with the children they represent so they can speak on behalf of their physical, educational, medical, emotional and social needs.

With COVID-19 taking its toll all around the state, more and more children are removed and placed in foster care or with relatives. Those children deserve a voice that is dedicated to them and their best interests, and that is where CASA comes in. Allen County CASA is looking for dedicated and passionate volunteers who want to have a real impact on a child(ren)’s life.

Prospective volunteers are required to be 21 years of age or older, pass a background check, complete 30 hours of in person and online training, and be able to dedicate 3-7 hours per week.

“CASA volunteers don’t require any specific education. All they need is compassion, objectivity, and a commitment to children. We will train and supervise them to be effective in court,” says Mell Depew, Volunteer and Recruitment Coordinator for Allen County CASA. “Our volunteers come from all walks of life, diverse socio-economic and ethnic backgrounds. They are ordinary people who rise to the extraordinary by making a different in a child’s life.”

Anyone interested in volunteering should visit www.allencountycasa.org for more information. Prospective volunteers can also contact Mell Depew by calling 260-449-7190.

The next CASA volunteer training class will begin January 7, 2020.