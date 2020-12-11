Allen Circuit Court Judge Tomas Felts to retire at end of December

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A retirement celebration was held Thursday for Allen Circuit Court Judge Thomas J. Felts.



At the end of December, Judge Thomas J. Felts will retire after 18 years as Judge of the Allen Circuit Court.

Indiana Supreme Court Justice Steven H. David joined Judge Felts’ family and colleagues in paying tribute to his service to the Indiana judiciary. Before being elected to the bench, Judge Felts served as Magistrate of the Circuit Court Family Relations Division from October 1989 until December 2002.



At the celebration, Judge Felts received the Sagamore of the Wabash, as well as proclamations from Allen County government and the City of Fort Wayne.

In retirement Felts will serve as Senior Judge doing special projects for the Indiana Offices of Court Services.