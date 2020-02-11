Allegiant to begin service to Las Vegas in June

File – In this May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Allegiant will begin twice weekly flights to Las Vegas in June from Fort Wayne International Airport. The airline made the announcement early Tuesday morning.

“We are thrilled to add another west coast destination to our schedule in Fort Wayne,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “The entertainment capital of the world provides vacation-goers with an endless array of activities that cater to any occasion.”

Special one-way fares will start at $69 according to Allegiant. Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights.