Allegiant looks to add non-stop options to Mexico

LAS VEGAS (WANE) Allegiant announced Wednesday it has entered into a Commercial Alliance Agreement with Viva Aerobus, a discount airline based in Mexico. The agreement is intended to expand options for leisure travelers who want to visit Mexico.

“Allegiant and Viva Aerobus operating together will be a tremendous win for consumers seeking affordable, nonstop travel between the U.S. and Mexico, and will create rippling economic benefits for hospitality sector business across both nations,” said Allegiant’s Gallagher. “This groundbreaking alliance should reduce fares, stimulate traffic, and ultimately link many new transborder cities with nonstop service. In short, it will bring meaningful ULCC competition to the U.S.-Mexico market for the first time in history.”

Allegiant serves Fort Wayne International and more than 130 other cities in the United States.

“The U.S. – Mexico market is currently the largest international air travel market in the world; during the pandemic it has outperformed any other market due to a strong leisure and VFR (Visiting Friends & Relatives) recovery where both Viva Aerobus and Allegiant have excelled,” said Juan Carlos Zuazua, chief executive officer, Viva Aerobus. “This unique ULCC alliance will create new non-stop connectivity and more competition, strengthening the immense Hispanic VFR market and offering amazing holiday get-aways for residents of both nations.”

Allegiant and Viva Aerobus expect to offer flights under the alliance beginning in the first quarter of 2023, pending governmental approval of the application. Per national requirements, Allegiant and Viva Aerobus will in parallel file for alliance approval with regulatory authorities in Mexico, including with the Mexican Federal Economic Competition Commission.