Allegiant halts plans for entertainment center in old supermarket in Fort Wayne

FILE – The former Marsh supermarket building at 7301 Maplecrest Road is shown.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Discount air carrier Allegiant has dumped plans to create a family entertainment center in the former Marsh supermarket building on Maplecrest Road.

At least, for now.

Last year, Allegiant announced its foray into family entertainment with a venture called G4 Complete Entertainment. It purchased the old Marsh property at 7301 Maplecrest Road with plans for everything from go-karts, laser tag and virtual reality simulators to mini golf, bowling and fast casual dining, as well as an arcade with state of the art video games and “action oriented activities.”

Allegiant more than 100 jobs were expected to be created through the development.

A year later, the property remains untouched. An Allegiant representative told WANE 15 this week that won’t change anytime soon.

Andrew Porrello with Allegiant Media Relations said Allegiant Nonstop (formerly G4CE) had “considered” adding the Fort Wayne property to its family entertainment center pilot program, but it has since “decided to focus on other markets at this time.” Porrello explained that Allegiant’s family entertainment center program remains in the pilot phase.

It’s not clear if the Fort Wayne market will ever be the focus of Allegiant Nonstop.

Allegiant Entertainment Inc., based in Las Vegas, still owns the property, according to Allen County tax records.