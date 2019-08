FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Allegiant Air is adding nonstop service to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport starting in November according to the airline’s website.

The addition of the Florida destination is listed on Allegiant’s website. An official announcement is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday at Fort Wayne International Airport.

One way fares as low at $69 are available. Flights will begin in November.