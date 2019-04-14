All-Women CrossFit teams compete in women's only competition Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - All women CrossFit teams from Fort Wayne competed in a national competition that highlights strong women. CrossFit Tactical Strength will hosted the third annual Quads and Crowns competition on Saturday at its facility located at 513 Incentive Drive.

34 teams of three women each will hit the competition floor. Portions of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Fort Wayne Police Department's victims assistance program.

Quads and Crowns is a women's only CrossFit competition and market place. The competition guarantees three workouts for all athletes/teams and one final workout for top five teams.