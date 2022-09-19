NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – More than 30 local vendors are part of a market Wednesday with fall-themed shopping and activities to welcome the change of seasons.

The city’s parks and recreation department is organizing the third year of the fall market with the theme, “Goodbye Summer… Hello Fall”.

There will be a scarecrow contest, food and free entertainment, along with all kinds of vendors. Booths include seasonal items like fall decorations and baked goods, as well as a variety of other items.

The parks department booth will have a free take-home craft for kids while supplies last. S’mores kits are also available in exchange for a donation to the 2023 Kid’s Market, organizers said.

The event offers meals, drinks and desserts for sale, with food trucks like Ziffles ZipNGo, Whatcha Grindin’, Wood Smoked by Wood Farms, The Frozen Spoon, Bakerson Pies, and Kanela Coffee.

Entertainment includes live music by The Debutants. Organizers recommended bringing lawn chairs to enjoy the band and the food in the park.

Organizers said Scout Troop 411 is supervising fire pits and a derby car track.

Check out the market at Schnelker Park from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. If the event gets rained out, organizers said it will be rescheduled for Sept. 28.

The fall market is a continuation of the Music, Market & Munchies event held in New Haven every July.