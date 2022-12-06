ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — City Council gave the All in Allen comprehensive a do-pass recommendation by a 6-2 vote today.

Jason Arp and Russ Jehl voted no, while Sharon Tucker was absent.

The plan looks to chart the next 20 years of development in Allen County by attacking a number of points:

Land Use and Development

Agriculture & Food Systems

Housing and Neighborhoods

Economic Development

Transportation and Mobility

Public Facilities & Infrastructure

Community Services & Education

Parks & Environmental Resources

Equity

Community Health

Sustainability

Councilman Tom Freistroffer has been on the project a long time and sees it as a good way to encourage growth both in Fort Wayne and in Allen County.

“It’s been seven years in the making,” Freistoffer said. “Looking at downtown development, at the new development for the river and a combined effort for the city and county.”

Councilwoman Michelle Chambers agrees with Freistroffer and expressed that it’s time to look at the future.

“We need to look at making those changes to make sure that we’re having smart growth throughout the entire city,” Chambers said.

But those who oppose the comprehensive plan, like councilman Russ Jehl, say the plan doesn’t do enough for the county.

“There isn’t a plan for growth for the city. The entire Tenor of this is very good for the county,” Jehl said.

An additional vote will be held at the next regular session of city council.