HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Huntington County K-9 has retired, and he’s written his own retirement notice.

Huntington County Sheriff Chris Newton announced Thursday that K-9 Zeek was retiring to “spend more time with family and chasing squirrels.” K-9 Zeek joined the sheriff’s department in 2011.

The sheriff shared a letter from K-9 Zeek on the department’s Facebook page:

Sheriff Newton said the sheriff’s department was starting a fund drive to find a replacement for K-9 Zeek.