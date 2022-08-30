When 25 beagles were rescued from a kennel in Virginia and sent to Humane Fort Wayne last week, people couldn’t get enough of them.

With the sight of those tails wagging, Fort Wayne opened up their arms and their homes and 18 of the 25 were adopted right away, Humane Fort Wayne’s Melissa Gibson said Tuesday.

Now they’re all adopted, though two are still being fostered for future adoption, she added. Those two have adoptive families lined up.

Gibson, the shelter’s community relations manager, says the tough situation the pups faced in the kennel that housed 4,000 dogs means some of them needed more time to adjust.

“We’re making sure they’re going to come out of their shells,” Gibson explained. “They were afraid of everything. They’d never lived outside of a kennel. They had to adjust to being inside a home and smelling and seeing things they’ve never experienced before.”

The organization’s animal behaviorists, trainers and veterinarians looked not only at the physical health of the dogs, but their behaviors, figuring out the things that needed to be worked on. Behavior modification and training were provided in place, Gibson said.

The beagles were rescued from the breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia, owned by Envigo RMS LLC. Dogs were bred to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation.

In May, the federal government sued Envigo for violating animal welfare laws, resulting in the transfer of 4,000 beagles by the Humane Society of the United States this summer.

RELATED: