All around the Fort Wayne RV & Camping Show

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Camping season is underway at the Memorial Coliseum. The Fort Wayne RV & Camping Show began Thursday.

The show features hundreds of travel trailers, motor homes, fifth wheels, park models and toy haulers, all on display in the Coliseum Expo Center. Special show financing and clearance specials are available.

The Fort Wayne RV & Camping Show runs through Sunday.

DETAILS: Show hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $3 for children ages 5-12 (children under 5 are free). A family day pass for 2 adults and 3 children runs $20.

A camper is displayed at the Fort Wayne RV & Camping Show.