All-American stores to carry food prepared by GiGi’s Genesis Health Bar

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – GiGi’s Genesis Health Bar and All-American stores are forming a new partnership to expand career training opportunities to adults with Down syndrome.

“Over the last year, we’ve looked at a variety of ways to provide career training in a real-world setting, even amid the pandemic,” said Teya Lahr, GiGi’s Genesis Health Bar manager. “With many restaurants experiencing a decline in service, we started brainstorming creative ways to continue to provide our adults with Down syndrome with meaningful experiences while serving the community. The partnership with All-American does just that as our Ambassadors have the chance to pre-make salads, wraps and sandwiches that will be sold to members of our community.”

Beginning Monday, All-American will carry salads, wraps and sandwiches made by ambassadors from GiGi’s Genesis Health Bar at the All-American on Dupont Road and both Lima Road locations.

“All-American is excited to see this partnership with GiGi’s continue to grow. The first time I stepped into Genesis and had their delicious food and one of their smoothies, I instantly began brainstorming ways to help them grow. My goal since has been to help drive funds and customers to GiGi’s Playhouse and GiGi’s Genesis Health Bar,” said Adam Dager, owner of All-American Stores.

During the month of May, all proceeds from the sales at All-American will go back to support GiGi’s Genesis Health Bar and GiGi’s Playhouse Fort Wayne’s career training programs, the store said. All-American has pledged to raise $30,000 at the nine stores to donate to GiGi’s Playhouse Fort Wayne through the end of September.

“GiGi’s Playhouse Fort Wayne and GiGi’s Genesis Health Bar are 100% funded by the generosity of the community,” said Mandy Drakeford, executive director of GiGi’s Playhouse Fort Wayne. “Last year, All-American helped raise and match donations, which totaled nearly $16,000 to support our free, purposeful programs. All proceeds from the sales and donations at the register will go back to support our free educational, therapeutic and career training programs for more than 300 families in northeast Indiana.”

To purchase the grab-and-go items, customers are encouraged to visit any Fort Wayne All-American store (located at 513 E Dupont Rd,, 6520 Lima Rd. and 9310 Lima Rd.). Customers can also donate at the register at any of the nine All-American locations in Ossian, Laotto, New Haven, Columbia City, Hoagland and Monroeville.