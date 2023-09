All-American Stores hosts a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location in Bluffton Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, All-American Stores hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrating the opening of its new location on Bluffton’s north side.

Adam Dager, founder of All-American Stores, said the new location represents the 12th store he has opened up.

“All-American is the cream of the crop, the best of the best,” Dager said.

The gas station is located at 407 N. Main St. in Bluffton.