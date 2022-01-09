All American Outdoor Expo wraps up Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Boats, RVs, motorcycles, tents and kayaks are some of the things to be found at the All American Outdoor Expo throughout the weekend.

There will be fun for the whole family to enjoy. The US Army has a flight simulator, kids can learn to fish and mine for precious metals. The expo begins Friday, January 7 at noon and goes until 9 p.m. It continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Items available for purchase include

ATVs

Golf carts

Patio and deck furniture

Lake and cabin lifestyle

Outdoor cooking

Tickets are $15 for adults at the door and online. Kids 16 and under are free and a $5 discount is offered to military personnel, veterans, and first responders. Well-behaved dogs are welcome.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the website.