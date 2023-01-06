FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Calling all outdoor lovers, the All-American Outdoor expo returns this weekend. From fishing and hunting gear to boats and RV’s, the outdoor expo has it all.

The outdoor expo is brining back the Lumberjack show, with axe throwing, speed climbing and logrolling. Shows will be happening all weekend long.

Tickets are $15 for adults, kids under 16 are free and a military discount of $5 off. Tickets are valid for all three days of the expo.

