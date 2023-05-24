ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – You can hop on a train in Angola and cool off with some ice cream while enjoying the region’s scenery.

Or, book a trip that features nature’s changing colors around Indiana or Michigan in the fall.

It’s all part of the Indiana Rail Experience, which kicks off its second season this weekend and has been voted “Best New Experience” by the Indiana Tourism Association.

Throughout the season, passengers can choose from a number of roundtrip excursions on a steam-powered or diesel-powered train. Themes include an Ice Cream Train, Wine & Chocolate Train, Wine & Whiskey Train, BBQ Train and more. Some rides are geared toward holidays like Father’s Day- which can be celebrated with a Donuts & Dads Train- along with Fall Color Trains in October and Christmas Trains in December.

The cost of the ride includes the food, drinks, and/or live entertainment that’s offered for each specific event. Find details on all the upcoming events online.

The trains are operated through a partnership with the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society and the Indiana Northeastern Railroad Company.

Young enthusiasts ages 13 to 17 can also register for Indiana Railcamp in a partnership with Camp Chief Little Turtle. The release said the 2-day event in July teaches teens about railroad history, operations, and trade skills. Register here.