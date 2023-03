FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Learn all about the history of railroads in Fort Wayne with a model train presentation this weekend.

“The Great Train Connection” is at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, complete with displays ranging from G-scale, to HO, to small N-scale model trains presented by local railroad clubs.

You can visit during the conservatory’s normal hours from Friday to Sunday.

General admission fees apply.