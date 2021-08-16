All aboard! Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo train is up and running

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After weeks of the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo train being shut down after state inspectors were called in after it derailed with guests on board, the zoo said the train is up and running.

The Z.O.&O. train derailed on July 21 with an unspecified number of guests on board. Zoo spokesperson Bonnie Kemp said all of the riders immediately said they were alright, but one guest later asked for medical attention and an ambulance was called out.

The date that the train officially went back into service has not been released.

The Z.O.&O. train pulls passenger cars through the zoo’s Indiana Family Farm and by Shoaff Lake. The train is a scaled replica of an original 1863 C. P. Huntington locomotive, according to the zoo’s website.