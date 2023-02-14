FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A public safety alert was issued Tuesday morning for an 11-year-old girl missing from Fort Wayne.

LaMonica Williams is missing from the 3000 block of Schele Avenue. LaMonica is described by police as 4’11”, 118 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Fort Wayne Police said in a release she has been missing since 1 a.m. Monday, and was last seen wearing red and black plaid pajamas and white Puma brand shoes.

Anyone with information on where LaMonica is should call 911 or 260-449-7486.