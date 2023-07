FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next year, residents in northeast Fort Wayne will have another place to save on shopping trips with a new ALDI location.

Documents show ALDI is going in on Dupont Road and Dupont Oaks Boulevard, with more than 20,000 square feet of deals to shop. Construction of the store is estimated to be complete in March 2024, documents show.

There are four other locations around Fort Wayne, including on South Anthony Boulevard, Illinois, Coldwater, and Lima roads.