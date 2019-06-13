Aldi planning Illinois Road location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Aldi plans to build a store along Illinois Road near Jefferson Pointe, according to planning records.

Land off Illinois Road where Aldi plans to build a grocery store is shown. (Google Maps)

The discount grocery chain will build a store in the 4400 block of Illinois Road, in front of Lowe’s near Thomas Road and just north of the Jefferson Pointe shopping center. Aldi submitted plans to the Allen County Department of Planning Services.

WANE 15 has reached out to Aldi for a comment. A spokesperson said the company was not ready to comment on the development.

Aldi currently operates three Fort Wayne stores: along Coldwater Road, South Anthony Bouelvard and Lima Road.

The development must still be approved.