Alcohol suspected in fatal crash involving car and motorcycle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One man is dead after he collided with a car on his motorcycle early Friday morning.

Police responded to E. Rudisill Boulevard and Hanna Street around 12:45 a.m.

When they got there, they found a man lying on the ground next to a crashed motorcycle.

Police officials said the motorcyclist was heading east on Rudisill and a car was heading west. According to investigators, the car tried to turn left onto Hanna, but pulled in front of the motorcycle, causing the two vehicles to collide.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and landed on the ground. He was not wearing a helmet.

Medics initially took the motorcyclist to a hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Doctors pronounced him dead a short time after he got there.

Police said the man driving the car told them he didn’t see the motorcycle when he turned in front of it.

After talking to the man further, they suspected he was under the influence of alcohol. Officers took the man in for further testing to confirm their suspicions. If or when they confirm that he was under the influence, appropriate charges will be filed.

The identity of the motorcyclist will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

The Fort Wayne Police Department Fatal Crash Team is investigating the crash.

No other vehicles or individuals were involved in the crash and no witnesses have come forward.