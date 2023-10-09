DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Monday afternoon a single-vehicle crash occurred after a driver left the roadway due to high speeds causing heavy exterior damage.

At approximately 12:13 p.m. a Chevrolet Impala was traveling east on County Road 64 at the intersection of County Road 51. The driver began to lose control due to high speeds on a gravel road causing the vehicle to leave the roadway. When leaving the roadway the vehicle struck an electric pole and a stop sign on the south side of the road.

The car then crossed over CR 51 where it came to a rest in a ditch on the east side of the roadway. The vehicle landed on its passenger side.

The driver of the vehicle, Joseph Ramirez, 57, of St Joe, was taken to the hospital for his injuries. Alcohol is believed to play a factor in the crash.